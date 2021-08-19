Petition to expand Hola town tabled in the National Assembly

Galore MP Said Buya Hiribae now wants the National Assembly to intervenes and facilitate the timely degazettement of 2,000 acres in Hola Irrigation Scheme to facilitate expansion of Hola Town.

In a petition to Parliament, Buya also wants the House to facilitate the extension of the Scheme’s northern borders by a similar acreage of 2,000 acres.

According to the MP, Hola Irrigation Scheme is at the heart of Hola Town and has over the years proven to be disadvantageous to area residents as it blocks the much-needed expansion of Hola Town, which is the headquarters of Tana River County.

“In a bid to address this long-standing challenge, officials of the National Government as well as representatives from Tana River County Government, area Members of Parliament, the National Land Commission and other stakeholders met in Hola Town on 15th July 2021 and mutually agreed to degazette 2,000 acres in the southern and eastern parts of the Scheme to facilitate expansion of Hola Town, and to compensate for this degazettement through extension of the Scheme’s northern borders by a similar acreage of 2,000 acres,” She says.

Buya says the proposal offers the only feasible option in addressing the long-standing challenge, and is a win-win arrangement that has been amicably agreed upon by all stakeholders but efforts to have the matter resolved by the relevant authorities have not yielded any fruit.

Hola Irrigation Scheme in Tana River County was gazetted on 26th April 1963 and covers an area of approximately 12,630 acres. The Scheme was initially used as a settlement scheme to settle thousands of Mau Mau freedom fighters and residents of Tana River in general in the 1960s.