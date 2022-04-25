Petitioner challenging CBC wants name substituted with Lawyer Havi

A petitioner who filed a case challenging the Competency-Based Curriculum now wants her name substituted with that of Nelson Havi.

Esther Angawa, a parent claims that she has been profiled by the state and government agencies adding that the continuation of the petition in her name will prejudice not only her but also her child.

Kuppet has objected the application saying that it is mischievous and that the petitioner should tell the court whether they want the case withdrawn or substituted.

Education CS professor George Magoha through his lawyer Philip Murgor said that the application was an attempt to bring a new dimension adding that the same CBC is moving along.

The Ruling will be delivered by a 3-judge bench comprising of Hedwing Ongudi, Antony Ndungu and Antony Mrima on 9th June 2022.

meanwhile, the court has suspended the warrant of arrest against Nandi senator Samson Cherargei until he recovers from illness.

The accused through his lawyers made an application this morning to have the warrant of arrest lifted and bond terms reinstated since the accused needed medical attention urgently.

The court, however, gave conditions to its decision which include the accused to render an apology to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Grace Nzioka for dragging her in a matter she wasn’t part of and stick to the bond terms given.