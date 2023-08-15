Offenders seeking presidential pardon can apply online

Offenders seeking presidential pardon will now be required to make their applications online following the digitisation of the petition process.

Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC) Secretary Macharia Njinu said the Electronic Power of Mercy Petitions Management Information System (ePOMPMIS) launched last year in April automated the entire process and will allow petitioners to apply online and track process.

Speaking during a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders at the Machakos Youth Centre on Monday, the secretary to the POMAC said the system will enhance transparency and accountability in the petition process.

“The online petition application will provide feedback to the petitioners through tracking of the process. It will also enhance participation and collaboration,” he said.

Njinu said the portal is accessible to all stakeholders and members of the public on ePOMPMIS and the e-Citizen platform in line with the presidential directive on digitisation of government services.

“Anybody including members of the public can make a petition on behalf of an offender through the system. They can do it using mobile phones from the comfort of their homes hence saving time and other travel costs,” added the POMAC secretary.

He further noted that stakeholders including Kenya Prisons Service, Judiciary, Probation and After Care services will upload their reports on the system for review by the committee.

POMAC is established under article 133 of the constitution and is domiciled in the office of the president.

It advises the president on the exercise of the power of mercy.