Petitioners seek to block UDA running mate Gachagua from the ballot

Twelve voters have moved to court seeking to bar United Democratic Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua from contesting in the August 9th General Elections.

The petitioners who include human rights defenders, a politician and a teacher also want UDA de-registered as a political party.

They have also urged the Court to bar another fourteen candidates from the ballot accusing them of being in breach of article 6 of the constitution on integrity.

They claim the fifteen do not qualify to vie and their gazettement should be nullified.

The petition comes barely 7 days to the general election with Rigathi Gachagua the main target.

The petitioners have cited six cases that Rigathi is facing in court touching on corruption, fraudulent acquisition of property, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime and conflict of interest.

They further want a mandatory injunction be issued compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to inquire and determine whether Gachagua meets the ethical, leadership and integrity provisions to be gazetted as a candidate for Deputy President position.

Other candidates they want barred include Johnson Sakaja, John Waluke, Samuel Arama, Mohamud Ali Mohamed, Muthomi Njuki, Evans Kidero ,Ali Korane, Godhana Dhadho Geddhe, Anne Waiguru, Aisha Jumwa, Okoth Obado, Oscar Sudi, Jonnah Mburu Mwangi and Zacharia Obado.

Led by lawyer Kibe Mungai, they now want the case heard by Monday before the general election on Tuesday.