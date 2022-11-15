Petitions to remove 4 IEBC commissioners submitted to Parliament

The National Assembly has received four petitions seeking the removal of commissioners of IEBC pursuant to the provisions of article 251 of the constitution.

In a communication tot the House, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said the first petition by the Republican Party seeks to remove Juliana Cherera, Julius Nyang’aya, Irene Massit, and Francis Wanderi from office on grounds of violation of the constitution.

The petitioner claims that the four commissioners, failed to promote public confidence in the office they hold, and brought dishonor to the nation and lack of dignity to the office through their action of issuing a press statement rejecting election results on grounds that the chairperson of the IEBC had conducted the verification and tallying process in an opaque manner.

The second petition is by Rev. Denis Ndwiga, is seeking the removal of the same four commissioners for gross misconduct and incompetence.

The petitioner accuses the commissioners demonstrating partiality and biased conduct in agreeing in a proposal to alter the results of the general elections in favor of one candidate or in the alternative to force a run-off.

He further accuses them of agreeing to the incentives and giving in to the proposals by the National Security Advisory Council to alter the results of presidential elections.

Ndwiga argues that by accepting the proposal to alter the results of the elections, they willingly subverted the will of the people of Kenya contrary to the constitution.