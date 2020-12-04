Featuring Bahati’s controversial “Mtaachana tu”
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.
This week, we’re excited for the dancehall, Kenyan hip hop collaboration between Petra and Vybez Kartel. Additionally, we love how excited Savara (from Sauti Sol) is in the video “Bypass”, his first collaboration with Benzema.
Although, not on this list, it should be noted that Diamond and Koffi Olomide topped the YouTube trending this week with their song “Waah.”
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Vybez Kartel featuring Petra – Turn off the light
Bahati – Mtaachana tu (Featured at the top)
Marioo feat Sho Madjozi X Bontle Smith – Mama Amina
Wendy Kimani – Pagawisha
Masauti – Foyu
Karun – Catch a vibe
Rotimi – Love somebody
Jason Derulo feat Nuka – Love not war
Benzema feat Savara – Bypass
Saweetie feat Jhene Aiko – Back to the streets
Blinky Bill – Bado Mapema