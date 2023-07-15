Petrol decreases by Ksh 0.85 as diesel unchanged in latest review

The prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene have been reduced by 0.85 shillings and 3.96 shillings per litre respectively in the latest review.

The Petroleum Regulatory Authority EPRA says the will see , a litre of Super Petrol now retailing at Ksh 194.68 from Ksh 195.68 while that of kerosene will retail at Ksh 169.48 from the current Ksh 173.44 per litre.

The prices of diesel will remain the same retailing at Ksh 179.67. The review by EPRA comes 14 days after an increase of Ksh 13 was effected on Petrol on June 29 following the 16 Per cent VAT on fuel products included in the Finance Act 2023.

EPRA increased the prices of fuel despite a High Court ruling suspending the Act.