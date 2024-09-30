PEV victims oppose DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The victim’s of 2007/08 post-election violence from Rift Valley region say they will support Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua until his five-year term runs its course.

Speaking in Nakuru after holding a prayer meeting for the deputy president, the group said they were alarmed by “careless attacks and threats” directed at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Idps called for a halt to attacks aimed at DP Gachagua, as well as in-fighting among elected leaders in Mount Kenya region.

Led by the Kenya Internally Displaced Persons Association (KIDPO) patron Peter H Tena, he said the Deputy President has been at the centre of ceaseless fire from a section of elected leaders pouring vitriol and threatening him with impeachment.

The call has gained momentum with leaders from other regions threatening to table impeachment motion.

According to Tena, the attacks are aimed at dividing communities from Mount Kenya around certain political figures who hope to inherit the position of Deputy President.

On threats to table a motion to impeach DP Gachagua the group was unequivocal about their support for him.

The group asked leaders to tone down on divisive politics saying it is time for elected leaders to work for the people.

They said in 2007, Kenya was in the same situation as it is now. They urged leaders from Mt. Kenya, not to knowingly allow the people of Mt Kenya to be misled into separating themselves from the rest of Kenyans.

The Idps argued the people who voted for President William Ruto and DP Gachagua gave the duo a five-year ticket mandate, which should be completed to term.