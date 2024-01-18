Pezesha, Uzapoint digital tool to offer capital to MSMEs

Pezesha has partnered with Uzapoint to provide affordable working capital for small businesses across Africa.

The digital tool is an embedded approach through the integration of Pezesha APIs (Application Programming Interface) to the Uzapoint POS (Point of Sale) platform that will offer financial solutions and support to retailers thus enabling them provide affordable and quality products.

Uzapoint Managing Director, Ivy Kariuki said the partnership will enable merchants have a seamless access to finances.

“We are committed to fostering economic development and entrepreneurship in Kenya by providing enhanced services and innovative solutions. We also hope to address the merchants evolving needs and champions for the success of success of small businesses,” said Kariuki.

The partnership aims to address the challenges posed by high inflation and the growing low income segment in the Kenya retail sector.

Pezesha Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Adereti said they hope to revolutionise access to working capital to solve stock out problems.

“Businesses that make less than Ksh 5000per day will gain instant access to affordable working capital all thanks to our Working Capital Solution innovation which will help them streamline their supply chain and foster sustained growth,” he said.