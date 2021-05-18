Pfizer jab ‘can be kept in fridge for a month’

Written By: BBC

The European Union’s drugs regulator has said the Pfizer Covid vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperature for much longer than it previously recommended.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that once the vaccines thawed, unopened vials could be kept in the fridge for up to a month.

Also Read  Israel destroys Gaza tower housing foreign media

The current limit is just five days.

The increased flexibility is expected to have a significant impact on the vaccine roll-out across the EU.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The need for transport and storage at very low temperatures has been one of the major disadvantages of the Pfizer jab.

Also Read  India's Covid crisis hits Covax vaccine-sharing scheme

The previous storage requirements for Pfizer vaccines have made them harder to use in some parts of the world.

In February, the United States approved storage and transport of the Pfizer vaccine at standard freezer temperatures of -15 to -25C for up to two weeks, as opposed to between -80 to -60C that it usually requires.

Also Read  Long working hours increasing deaths from heart disease, stroke: WHO, ILO

Earlier this month Canada authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15, becoming the first country to do so for that age group.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR