Pharmaceutical society warns against unauthorized marketing of covid-19 vaccines

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has cautioned the public against what it termed as unauthorized marketing of covid-19 vaccines.

Specifically, the professional body disclosed that it was aware that some influential personalities in the country have been engaging in what would amount to the popularization of certain brands of vaccines, arguing that this is dangerous.

“Our attention has been drawn to personalities marketing brands of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public through their social media pages,” PSK added

In a statement to newsrooms Tuesday evening, the pharmacists said “we would like to register our awareness of cases of global trade in falsified COVID-19 vaccines that target popularized brands.”

The group reiterates that marketing of brands of medicines to be better over other registered medicines or even lacking side effects to the general public is unethical.

“The said marketing could also inadvertently lead to increase in proliferation of fake medicines in the country,” PSK said

Even though it did not mention anyone, the statement by PSK appears to be a response to a move by two prominent lawyers in the country, Ahmednassir Abdullahi alias Grand Mulla and Donald Kipkorir to publicize their vaccination Tuesday.

In their official Twitter handles, the two lawyers posted their images while being administered with Sputnik V vaccine. And they did not stop there as they each posed for a picture in front of a banner stating why the Russian jab was good.

This, it seems, did not go down well with PSK which insists that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Kenya have been authorized under emergency use only.