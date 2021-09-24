Pharmacies Board shuts 84 illegal pharmacies in Nyanza region

84 illegal pharmacies in Nyanza region have been closed down by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

This is after the pharmacies board carried out a crackdown on illegal pharmacies that commenced on 20th September this year.

A total 137 cartons of assorted medicines were also confiscated by inspectors from the board in an exercise conducted in the counties of Kisumu, Nyamira, Kisii, Homabay, Migori and Siaya.

Also targeted were pharmacy outlets that were found to have flouted regulations.

“Of major concern however is the absentee superintendents where licensed pharmacy outlets are left in the hands of unqualified persons hence putting the lives of Kenyans in danger,” said Dr Dominic Kariuki, Deputy Director, Inspectorate and enforcement.

The pharmacies board has also distributed mini-labs to its regional offices for random sampling and testing of medicines in the market to ensure that medicines in the Kenyan market are of good quality, safe and efficacious.

The board said that it has trained health workers and all the stakeholders to identify and report poor quality medicines using the PPB poor quality medicines reporting tools.

So far, 80 people have been arrested & arraigned in court & charged with various offenses.