Pharmacy and Poisons Board banking on technology in war on counterfeit medical products

Pharmacy and Poisons Board banking on technology in war on counterfeit medical...

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has adopted new technology as it moves to ensure medical products and commodities entering the country meet quality standards.

To realize the goal, the board has acquired advanced Near Infrared (NIR) technology, the Pillscan, to strengthen its efforts in safeguarding drug quality.

Provided by the Mission of Essential Medicines and Supplies, the equipment will be used for on-site screening of medical products at PPB regional offices and key entry points.

The NIR technology is expected to enhance the detection of sub-standard and falsified medical products further complementing PPB’s existing quality control measures.

According to the board, by incorporating NIR technology into its operations, the PPB aims to bolster its surveillance of the Kenyan pharmaceutical market and protect public health.

The board has already conducted a training for its staff, county pharmacists, and KEMSA personnel in an effort to align them with the new technology.