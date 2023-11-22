Pharmacy and Poisons Board cautions over “sexual enhancement” drug

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has issued an alert over health risks associated with what it describes as a falsified herbal product.

According to the board, tests on the honey based product, Themra Epimedyumlu, commonly referred to as asali ya wazee promoted for its alleged sexual enhancement properties and claimed to be natural, has revealed high levels of a conventional active pharmaceutical ingredient known as Sildenafil which is prescribed for the management of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

“Sildenafil is classified as a prescription-only medicine and its excessive consumption poses serious safety and health hazards.” Warned the board.

The board is warning legal action to any person found dealing with or distributing the product.

“In view of the above, the PPB strongly cautions the public against the use or involvement in the trade, distribution, wholesale, retail, issuance or dispensing of this product.” Says the board.

The board has also issued a notice on falsified batches of a drug used in the management of HIV.

The board says it has learnt of suspicious batches of falsified arid substandard (SF) Truvada product suspected to be circulating within the Kenyan market. The product batches in question are TRUVADA 20Omg/ 3OOmg tablets {Emtricitnf›ine 2OOmg/Teno/orir3OOmg\ manufactured by Gilead Sciences Inc. bearing the Batch numbers B4O33894D and B425875D.

According to the board, the product batches are illegally in the market as they have failed to meet the approved marketing authorization requirements evidenced by falsified packaging and labeling.

“Consequently, the PPB cautions the public against use of these specific product batches number B4O33894D and B425875D as their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be assured.” Says the board.