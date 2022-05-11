Pharmacy and Poisons Board shuts down over 10 illegal pharmacies

Over ten illegal pharmacies in Kajiado County have been shut down in an ongoing series of crackdowns in the country by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to ensure the safety and quality of medical products.

The PPB Head of Good Distribution Practices and Ports of Entry, Dr Dominic Kariuki said the crackdown is targeting unregistered persons operating the business of a pharmacist and business premises not registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

“Illegal pharmacies and unregistered persons operating pharmacies are engaging in malpractice which endangers the lives of the public. Members of the public should be vigilant and report any suspicious chemists,” said Kariuki.

According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Senior Inspector of Drugs Julius Kaluai, there has been an improvement in compliance since PPB increased surveillance activities for fake products in the market across the country.

“The information from the closed premises will assist the board in arresting persons engaging in malpractice. The seized pharmaceuticals will be analyzed to determine whether they are fit for human consumption or destroyed in accordance with the pharmaceutical waste disposal guidelines,” said Kaluai.

The PPB has identified Ongata Rongai, Olooitoktok and Kiserian towns as notorious hotspots of illegal sale of health products and technologies.

Those arrested in the ongoing crackdown will be charged for being in possession of poisons, while not being an authorized seller of poisons contrary to section 26(2) of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Cap. 244 laws of Kenya.