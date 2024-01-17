Pharmacy Board, Anti-Counterfeit Authority ink deal combat to counterfeit medicines

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) have collaboratively signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combat counterfeit medicines.

The MOU, signed Tuesday, aims to strengthen the regulation and enforcement of health products and technology owners’ rights, focusing on preventing the circulation of counterfeit health products within Kenya.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Dr. Fred Siyoi and his Anti-Counterfeit Authority counterpart Dr. Robi Mbugua expressed optimism about the MOU enhancing Intellectual Property rights enforcement in the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. Mbugua noted that the collaborative effort is a crucial step in upholding international property rights.

“Trade in counterfeit products, including medicines, is strictly prohibited. Not only do they impact genuine products, but they also pose great health and safety risks,” said Dr. Mbugua.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive framework covering various aspects, including information sharing, joint investigations, capacity building, research, regulatory harmonization, and regular communication between the agencies.

The two said the initiative is crucial in addressing challenges posed by technological advancement while safeguarding the integrity of health products and technologies in Kenya.