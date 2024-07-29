Pharmacy Board boosts drug quality control with advanced Near Infrared tech

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has acquired advanced Near Infrared (NIR) technology, known as the Pillscan, to bolster its efforts in safeguarding drug quality across Kenya.

This state-of-the-art tool, provided by the Mission of Essential Medicines and Supplies, will be utilized for on-site screening of medical products at PPB regional offices and key entry points.

The introduction of NIR technology is a significant enhancement to the PPB’s existing quality control measures, allowing for more effective detection of sub-standard and falsified medical products.

The Pillscan’s capability to rapidly and accurately screen pharmaceuticals on-site will play a crucial role in ensuring that only safe and effective medications reach consumers.

To ensure the effective use of this new technology, a comprehensive six-day training program was conducted for PPB staff, county pharmacists, and personnel from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

This training aimed to equip these professionals with the necessary skills to operate the NIR technology and integrate it into their daily operations.

By incorporating NIR technology into its quality control processes, the PPB aims to enhance its surveillance capabilities of the Kenyan pharmaceutical market.

This advancement is expected to significantly improve the Board’s ability to protect public health by preventing the distribution of harmful medical products.

The PPB’s proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge technology underscores its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of drug safety and efficacy in Kenya.

This initiative is a vital step forward in the ongoing fight against sub-standard and counterfeit medications, ultimately contributing to the well-being and safety of the public.