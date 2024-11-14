Pharrell Williams released his biopic, Piece by Piece, in November, but the film struggled to gain traction globally, performing poorly in the Box Office.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary takes an unconventional approach by animating Pharrell’s life entirely with Lego.

This unique concept was born from Pharrell’s vision to capture his story in a playful and imaginative medium, pushing the boundaries of traditional biopics.

Neville initially found the idea surprising but quickly embraced it, seeing potential in using animation to explore Pharrell’s creative mind.

The documentary delves into Pharrell’s journey from his beginnings as an outsider in Virginia to his rise as a music innovator with The Neptunes, alongside Chad Hugo.

By leveraging animation, the film visually represents Pharrell’s synesthesia—his ability to see music in colours and shapes—through intricate Lego sculptures.

This creative storytelling approach aims to illustrate Pharrell’s distinct method of song-writing, highlighting his deep connection to music and his pursuit of authenticity.

Despite its artistic direction, Piece by Piece omits a key chapter in Pharrell’s career—the plagiarism controversy surrounding the hit song Blurred Lines.

Co-written with Robin Thicke, the track led to a high-profile lawsuit, where a jury ruled that it copied the “feel” of Marvin Gaye’s Got To Give It Up.

The resulting $5 million judgment against Pharrell and Thicke was a significant moment in the music industry, sparking debates on artistic influence versus plagiarism.

Neville admitted that while he considered including the Blurred Lines controversy, it ultimately didn’t fit the narrative of the documentary, which focused on Pharrell’s creative evolution.

He felt that the legal battle, while impactful for the industry, did not significantly alter Pharrell’s personal or artistic journey, which is why it was left out of the film.

The biopic instead emphasizes Pharrell’s ability to find his creative muse and reconnect with his unique artistic vision, showcasing how his ground-breaking sounds have consistently pushed the envelope in the music world.

The director believes that the verdict was a “terrible judicial decision” that blurred the line between inspiration and theft, impacting how artists handle royalties today.