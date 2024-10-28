Phase 2 of national project verification underway in Nyanza, Western

Phases three and four are scheduled for the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, and North Eastern regions.

Phase two of the verification and validation of selected high-impact national government projects and programs in the Nyanza and Western regions has begun.

The exercise is being carried out by the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) from Monday, October 28, to Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Supported by the Public Finance Management Reforms Secretariat (PFMR), the exercise follows phase one, which was conducted last month in the Eastern and Coast regions.

Phases three and four are scheduled for the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Central, and North Eastern regions.

“The purpose of this countrywide exercise is to verify and validate the status of High Impact selected Projects and Programmes for the Financial Year 2023/2024, taking into consideration the information provided by the Ministries Departments and State Agencies (MDAs). The verification and validation team will comprise OPCS, MINA, NGAO and MDAs” said the National Government Coordination Secretariat (NGCS).

The 10 projects outlined are the implementation of the Edible Oil Value Chain Project which targets enhancement of production and processing of edible oils, expansion of acreage under Cotton Production from 26,000 acres to 200,000 acres and avail BT Cotton Seeds (Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Busia and Bungoma), Construction of 200,000 Affordable Housing Units Annually Construction of 6,000Km of Roads, Provision of Agricultural Crop Insurance to 2 million Farmers in 38 Counties (Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira and Migori).

Others are Civil Aviation Development and Management (Kisumu Airport), Expansion of Technical Vocational Education and Training, Transformation, Decentralization and Digitization of State Law Office (Siaya), Completion and Operationalization of SEZs — Nasewa (Busia) and Mineral Resource Development and Commercialization (Vihiga & Migori).

OPCS through the National Government Coordination Secretariat (NGCS), with the overarching mandate of Coordination of National Government Operations, is working with National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in MINA to Coordinate this exercise as a Whole of Government Approach.

The team will document issues and identify bottlenecks, which will be tabled before the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) for effective Coordination of service delivery to the people of Kenya.

NDIC is a high-level Committee of Principal Secretaries chaired by Musalia Mudavadi and Felix Koskei, the Head of Public Service as the Vice-Chairman and Convenor.

The next NDIC is scheduled for November 5th, 2024.