Phase two of CBC classrooms nears completion

The construction of 25 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in phase two in Murang’a East Sub County is almost complete after a successful phase one that saw 21 CBC classes constructed in the sub county.

The sub county director of education Rhoda Nguiru noted that the works were at 85 percent completion as directed by the ministry of education.

The 25 classes are hosted in 15 schools among them Nginda girls high school, Kaharo Girls boarding school, Igikiro boys and Maragua ridge mixed day school.

This comes days after the education CS George Magoha in a circular released to schools indicated that the current grade 6 pupils ought to select schools for their junior secondary education with August 3oth being the deadline to do so.

The sub county director of education advised teachers to widely consult with the parents or guardians before selecting the schools for the pupils.

“Just like the selection is done in class eight, wide consultation should be done between the teachers, parents or guardians and the child as well to avoid any hitches or resentment come next year,” observed Nguiru.

Grade Six students are expected to join Junior Secondary in January 2023 after sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in November.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will take place within the same period.

The national government had intended to construct 10,000 CBC classrooms under the schools’ infrastructural development program to facilitate 100 percent transition to secondary schools.