Phenomenal Kipyegon earns Kenya fisrt gold to retain her World 1500m title

Kenya has a total of three medals a gold,silver and bronze in the ongoing 19th World Athletics Championships.

Sensational tripple world record holder Faith Kipyegon bagged first gold medal for kenya,on day 4 of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest Hungary on Tuesday night.

Kipyegon who defended her last year title in Oregon ,USA controlled the pace of the race leading from gun to cross the finish line in 3:54.87.



The win assured the double Olympic Champion is the 1st ever woman to win three world titles in the 1500m distance.

Ethioipa’s Diribe Welteji bagged silver in 3:55.67, while Sifan Hassan of Ducth won bronze clocking 3:56.00.

Abraham Kibiwott put icing on the cake for the Kenyans winning a bronze in a tough 3000msc men final in tha last event of the night positing 8:11.29 minutes behind world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethioipia who won silver in a time of 8:5.44.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco bagged gold to retain his title in 8:3:53 minutes.

