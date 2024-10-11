Kenyan filmmakers, Phil Karanja and Ken Ambani, are participating in the American Film Showcase (AFS) Film & TV Leadership Initiative Program, traveling across multiple U.S. cities to October 23, 2024.

Alongside renowned Nigerian filmmakers Kunle Afolayan and Bolanle Austen-Peters, Karanja and Ambani will be visiting Los Angeles, Washington, Virginia, and Atlanta.

During their tour, they will have the opportunity to interact with top filmmakers, participate in panel discussions at the Middleburg Film Festival in Virginia, and engage with studio leaders in Atlanta.

Expressing his excitement for this significant milestone, Karanja took to social media, sharing, “Hollywood, it’s been a long time coming.”

This initiative aligns with the U.S. Department of State’s broader goal of supporting the creative economy in Africa and fostering collaboration between American and African film industries.

The AFS program plays a crucial role in promoting cultural exchange and professional development.

Each year, it works with U.S. Embassies to showcase American films abroad, organize filmmaker exchanges, and conduct workshops for emerging talents.

Additionally, the program offers international filmmakers’ opportunities to visit the U.S. for residencies and film festivals, providing valuable networking opportunities with industry professionals.

Recently, the AFS hosted a weeklong professional training program in Los Angeles for key figures from Africa’s animation industry.

The 14 participants in this exchange program were directors of the Disney+ animated sci-fi anthology ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’, which was showcased in four African countries in partnership with U.S. Embassies.

The popularity of the series led to two of its directors receiving nominations for the Annie Awards.