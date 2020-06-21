Philemon Otieno: Injuries denied me new club offers

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno has revealed that he received numerous transfer offers but could not take them due to the knee injury he sustained last year.

Otieno suffered the injury when playing for Harambee Stars against Tanzania in a CHAN qualifier match in August.

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno says he missed a chance of joining other clubs due to a knee injury.

Otieno, who has been out for about a year due to the knee injury is however grateful to his club for extending his contract by another year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Otieno got injured while turning out for Harambee Stars against Tanzania in an African Nations Championship qualifier match in August.

He says the setback denied him a chance to join a different club.

When Otieno got injured his club and the Football Kenya Federation tussled over who was responsible for his medical bills.

Meanwhile, former Kibera Parliamentary aspirant Eliud Owalo challenged Kogalo to adopt a sustainable business model while supporting them with 250,000 shillings.

Owalo’s gesture to the players comes at a time they have faced delayed salaries as the club ran without a financial partner for the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Owalo’s financial boost comes just days after Kogalo secured a sponsorship deal for 3 years from betting company Bet-safe.

Tell Us What You Think