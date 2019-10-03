Philip Murgor allowed to represent Sarah in Cohen’s murder case

Written By: Micheal Njuguna
Murgor had however challenged the application terming it as a distraction and a waste of time insisting that he resigned as a state prosecutor on 7th March this year.
The High court has allowed lawyer Philip Murgor to represent Sarah Wairimu, the prime suspect in Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s murder saying there is no conflict of interest.

In her ruling, high court judge Justice Stella Mutuku said there is no dispute that Murgor resigned as a public prosecutor and presented documents.

Justice Mutuku further ruled that there is no evidence that has been presented to the court with regard to Murgor representing criminal cases even before the current case.

She ruled that Murgor is fit to continue as defence lawyer for Wairimu.

Meanwhile, Wairimu has finally taken-plea in the murder case.

Appearing before Justice Mutuku, Wairimu denied murdering the late Dutch businessman.

Representing her, lawyer Murgor asked the court to release her on bail saying Wairimu has been in custody since August 28.

However, State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki objected saying the suspect may tamper with evidence especially the site where the late Cohen’s body was recovered.

Peter Njoroge Karanja appears before court for the first time

At the same time, Peter Njoroge Karanja, co-accused in Tob Cohen‘s murder case  will be remanded at Industrial Area police station and a mental assessment be done on Tuesday, Nairobi court rules.

