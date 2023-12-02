Philip Shiharsy crowned overall winner of NCBA Golf Series

Kitale Golf Club’s Philip Shiharsy is the winner of the 2023 NCBA Golf series after triumphing during the series grand finale held at the Sigona Golf Club.

Playing off a handicap of 5, Shiharsy managed a score of 75 gross, securing victory amid intense competition from 108 skilled golfers.

Expressing his elation after being declared the winner, Shiharsy stated, “It’s an honor to emerge as the Overall Winner of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series. This victory is a culmination of hard work and dedication, and I am grateful for the opportunity to compete at such a high level. The NCBA Golf Series has been a fantastic platform for golfers like me, and I appreciate the support and competition it brings.”

The Men’s Category witnessed intense competition, with Peter Tumusiime from Uganda securing the top spot with a score of 76 gross, showcasing the regional diversity and competitive edge of the series. He beat Kakamega Sports Club’s Cedric Konzolo who claimed the second position with a commendable score of 77 points, showcasing the depth of competition in the series.

In the Ladies category, Louisa Gitau claimed victory with a score of 84 gross. She defeated Jaini Shah on countback, whose efforts secured her the second spot in the division after returning identical scores.

For their effort, the top three winners of the Series Grand Finale each took home a cash prize of Kes 100,000, celebrating their outstanding achievements on the course.

Among the juniors, Telvin Thuku excelled with an impressive score of 89 gross, securing the top spot and showcasing the promising future of junior golf in the region.

In the Nett categories, Josephine Chesang and Jimmy Akhonya emerged as champions among the ladies and men, respectively, with nett scores of 73 and 68.

Meanwhile, Rahab Thuo claimed victory in the Nearest to the Pin challenge, while John Kariuki and Ugandan Peace Kabasweka triumphed in the Longest Drive challenge among the men and ladies’ categories, respectively.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, commended the participants, stating, “The 2023 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale was a testament to the caliber of golfing talent in the region. We witnessed remarkable performances, and Philip Shiharsy’s victory reflects the competitive spirit that defines this series.”

Sharing his insights on this year’s series, Mr Gachora stated, “The 2023 NCBA Golf Series has been a celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and community. It’s heartening to witness the passion for golf in the region and the camaraderie it fosters. As a bank, supporting such initiatives aligns with our commitment to promoting sports development and community engagement.”

He added: “This series has grown beyond being a tournament; it’s a platform that unites golfers from diverse backgrounds and skill levels. The success of this series is a testament to the remarkable golfing talent in East Africa.”

Having expanded its reach across East Africa, the 2023 NCBA Golf Series has solidified its status as a regional sensation. The series, now in its third edition, attracted over 3,500 golfers, providing a platform for friendly competition and talent showcase.

The series teed-off in March at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, setting the stage for a thrilling season that unfolded with 17 qualifier tournaments hosted at various clubs across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. The Grand Finale at Sigona served as the culmination, bringing the curtain down on yet another successful season of the golf series.