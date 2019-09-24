Phone call from OdiBets that brought luck for Gatundu Man

Titus Kioi Muruga, who hails from Gatundu South, vividly recalls the phone call that forced him to park along Mombasa road.

Muruga, was informed that he had won Sh469,899 after placing an 8-team multibet using a Ksh1,000 stake.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the clearing and forwarding agent in Nairobi, parked his vehicle as he tried to come to terms with the news.

Addressing the press moments after being awarded the cheque at OdiBets head offices, Titus stated that he planned to keep the money for at least three months as he figures how to invest it.

“I received the call when I was along Mombasa road and everything in me started shaking. I was forced to park my car for a while, I could not drive, I was so overwhelmed, ” said Muruga.

He had been driving to the airport to clear some cargo when he was called to be informed of the win.

“Thank you so much to OdiBets for this win. I will continue betting as I hope to win millions,” mentioned an elated Muruga.

Present at the awarding ceremony was Aggrey Sayi, the OdiBets country marketing manager, who noted that the betting firm is committed to giving customers the best betting experience.

“As OdiBets we will continue giving our customers the best sports gaming experience – instant payouts, more offers and amazing bonues,” said Mr. Sayi.

OdiBets is one of the tax compliant and licenced betting companies in Kenya.

Views expressed in this article do not represent the opinion of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

