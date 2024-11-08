PHOTOS: DP Kindiki in Botswana for swearing-in of new President

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is in Botswana to represent President William Ruto at the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President Duma Boko.

Kindiki departed the country Friday morning and arrived at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport where he was welcomed by Botswana government officials.

“Kenya salutes and commends the people of Botswana for exercising their civic and constitutional rights in the just concluded elections in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility,” said Kindiki on X.

The DP noted that Kenya and Botswana continue to enjoy fraternal relations in various sectors, including trade, security, education, agriculture, and energy.