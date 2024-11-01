PHOTOS: Kindiki’s swearing-in

The swearing-in of Prof. Kithure Kindiki is currently ongoing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The event scheduled to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is set to commenced at 10:00 am.

The swearing-in comes after the High Court lifted conservatory orders barring Kindiki from assuming the office of the deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua from the National Assembly and the Senate.

Senior Government officials as well as Chairpersons and Heads of State Corporations are expected to attend the event.

On Thursday, a gazette notice announced today (Friday) as a Public Holiday to allow Kindiki’s assumption of office after the court ruling.

Kindiki now becomes Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution.