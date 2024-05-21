PHOTOS: President Ruto tours Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

President William Ruto on Tuesday visited the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The head of state, who is on the second day of his state visit to the US, also met celebrated TV host Steve Harvey.

Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Rebecca Miano as well as Governors Anne Waiguru, Gladys Wanga and Wavinya Ndeti among other government officials.

“The Tyler Perry Studios tour was an inspiration to put more effort and resources in the creative sector of our economy. I am Encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help our young talent to monetise their creativity,” said President Ruto shortly after the tour.

Comedian and Script writer Eddie Butita was also among the creatives present.

Comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita, President William Ruto, TV host Steve Harvey, First Lady Rachel Ruto and US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.