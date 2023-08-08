President William Ruto on Tuesday chaired the inaugural Cabinet Meeting at the Sagana State Lodge.

The President, who is on his fourth developmental tour in Mt Kenya region is currently commissioning the modernized the New KCC Kiganjo Factory, Nyeri County to boost small-scale dairy farmers across the region.

Speaking at the New KCC Kiganjo Factory, Nyeri County President William Ruto said the move will drive growth in the agricultural sector, boost small-scale dairy farmers across the region.

President Ruto emphasized the transformative impact of facility modernization on farmers’ livelihoods and the national economy saying the initiative will double milk production from the current 5.2 billion litres to an impressive 10 billion litres.

He said his administration has allocated a substantial Ksh 3 billion over a span of three years for the modernization project and another Ksh 8 billion for milk coolers, targeting Nyambene, Miritini, and Kitale.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to agricultural development, President Ruto revealed a strategic decision to waive import duties on animal feeds to benefit farmers by reducing processing costs and fostering an environment conducive to increased milk production.

The Head of State is also expected to open a three-storeyed, 175-bed capacity Level IV Hospital in Naromoru.