Phyllis Omido among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Phyllis Omido is a Kenyan environmental activist.

Every year, Time Magazine releases a list of 100 names of the Most Influential People, this years’ list included Kenya’s very own Environmental champion Phyllis Omido.

Before she was an environmental activist, Phyllis was a single mother who discovered that irresponsible lead disposal was causing water contamination, poisoning not only her and her baby but her entire community. Against all odds, she decided to take action.

She makes it to the list for her work over the course of 12-years to battle the company responsible for poisoning her community. Her activism led to both the shuttering of the plant in 2014 and, in 2020, a landmark $12 million settlement awarded to lead-poisoning victims in her community.

In 2015 Phyllis was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize for the same.

Omido makes it onto a star-studded list that includes names such as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish and Simon Biles to name a few.

Phyllis is currently the Executive Director for Center for Justice Governance and Environmental Action.

See the full list here.