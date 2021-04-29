Physician allegedly rapes patient at St. Paul’s Mission Hospital

A 32-year-old physician is being held at Homa-Bay Police Station over claims of the rape of a 33-year-old woman who went to seek medical treatment on Monday night at St. Paul’s Mission Hospital in Homa-Bay Town.

The medic identified as Laban Otieno Obor, who is a doctor at the hospital, was arrested by the police Wednesday after the woman, whose identity is withheld, reported the incident to Homa-Bay Police Station.

Obor reportedly injected the woman twice with a drug that has not been established that made her semi-conscious before he dragged her into an isolation room within the health facility at around 1 am on the night of April 27 where he proceeded to rape her.

According to the police report, she collapsed in the hospital a few minutes after the injections but was semi-conscious during the whole act by the medic though she could not do anything because she was too weak to fight.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The victim, who is a mother of four on regaining consciousness in the morning, went to report the incident to the authorities.

Speaking to KNA, the Homa Bay County Commander Esther Seroney confirmed that the suspect was arrested at his work station while undertaking his duties at the faith-based health facility.

Seroney said, “after investigating the allegations made against the doctor, we took him in our custody for further investigations.”

The police boss stated that the hospital medical report has confirmed that the patient was raped and added they will arraign the suspect in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.