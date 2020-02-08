Pictorial for leaders who paid last respects to late Rtd President Moi

22

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi arrives at Parliament buildings to view the body of the late Retired President Moi
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenyan leaders turned up in their numbers on Saturday to view the remains of the late retired president Daniel arap Moi at parliament buildings.

Also Read  CS Magoha defends TSC over transfer of non-local teachers

President Uhuru Kenyatta who led the leaders in viewing the body hailed Mzee Moi as a “great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation and a champion of Pan-Africanism.”

Also Read  Support African solutions to their challenges says President Kenyatta

The leaders called on politicians to follow in his footsteps and unite the country for the sake of the future generation.

Also Read  Mbagathi hospital set up as Coronavirus quarantine Centre

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR