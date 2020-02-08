Pictorial for leaders who paid last respects to late Rtd President Moi

Kenyan leaders turned up in their numbers on Saturday to view the remains of the late retired president Daniel arap Moi at parliament buildings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who led the leaders in viewing the body hailed Mzee Moi as a “great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation and a champion of Pan-Africanism.”

The leaders called on politicians to follow in his footsteps and unite the country for the sake of the future generation.