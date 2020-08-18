Research: Picture quality, screen size informing TV customer decisions

Picture quality and the screen size are the two key factors that Kenyans bear in mind when buying television sets.

A research on customer preferences about premium television sets shows that 75 percent of respondents prefer television sets that are at least 55 inches.

LG Electronics Eastern Africa Content Manager William Kamore says the desire to have electronics with the latest technology has been driving the uptake of premium television sets in Kenya.

A growing middle class in Kenya coupled with preference for top quality electronics has been driving uptake of premium television sets in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This has seen electronic companies launch in Kenya tach savvy products in efforts to tap this market.

LG Electronics is the latest with its NanoCell brand that mainly targets the premium TV market segment.

The firm is banking on its ThinQ technology, high resolution and a wide range of screen size options to drive uptake of NanoCell television sets.

Research shows that those buying conventional TVs intend to use them for between two to five years while those buying premium television sets intend to watch them for about ten years.

Free installations, extended warranty and free delivery are the key after sales service that premium television buyers such as the NanoCell customers consider when making purchases.