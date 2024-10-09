British media personality Piers Morgan issued an on-air apology after airing an interview with online personality Jaguar Wright who made false allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Ms Wright, a former singer, recently appeared on Morgan’s show Uncensored, where she spoke about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest.

“For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” Wright said during her interview.

In various videos that have appeared on TikTok, she claimed that the power couple both have hundreds of victims.

Issuing his apology on Tuesday, Mr Morgan said that Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers had reached out to him.

“Well, Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview.

“As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have.

“We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

Further defending the show’s decision to platform Ms Wright, Mr Morgan said that she had already gained an audience without his show.

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” Morgan told his audience.

“That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.”

He concluded his message with a direct apology to the power couple.

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored,” he said, “but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”