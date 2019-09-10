Pilots Association wants Kenya Airways audited

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association is calling for a thorough audit of Kenya Airways operations and investigate the management over recurrent losses.

The Association further claims that mismanagement coupled with inadequate pilots and costly maintenance services have compounded challenges bedeviling the national carrier.

Kenya Airways has been loss making since the year ended March 2013.

Since then, the airline has had a change of the management teams but the loss making streak has continued.

Among issues that have been cited for the losses at Kenya Airways is a flight delay or cancellation occasioned by insincerity on the part of pilots.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association has decried the slow pilot process at Kenya Airways saying it was partly to blame for cancelled flights due to fatigue and ailments of the already stretched human resource.

KALPA says Kenya Airways has 430 pilots against a target of 600 pilots.

The pilots are calling for an audit of Kenya Airways operations and a though investigation of subsequent management over recurrent losses.

Kenya Airline Pilots Association Sec. Gen Murimi Nyaga noted that they were not opposed to nationalization.

“We are not opposed to the nationalization however issues bedeviling Kenya Airways should exhaustively be addressed bearing in mind the needs of staff,” noted Nyaga.

In July, the National Assembly unanimously voted to approve the recommendation by the Transport Committee for nationalization of Kenya Airways.

Pilots want involvement of all stakeholders in the nationalization process.