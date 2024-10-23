Pink Ladies Cup: Harambee Starlets set to face Chinese Taipei in opener

The national women’s soccer team,Harambee Starlets will play Chinese Taipei in their opening encounter of the 9-day Pink Ladies Soccer Tournament in Antalya Turkey.The match is scheduled today kicking off at 4pm East Africa Time.

The three day tournament is scheduled 22nd-31st October in Turkey’s fifth populous City.

After the Taipei match Kenya will face Russia three days later before winding up the fixture against Philipines on October 26th.All the matches will be played at the 2,000 capacity Emirhan Stadium.

Head coach Beldine Odemba is suing the championship to prepare for forthcoming International matches.

Harambee Starlets Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu, Judith Osimbo

Defenders

Fanis Kwamboka, Mollyne Akinyi, Vivian Nasaka, Ruth Ingosi, Lavender Akinyi, Wincate Kaari, Norah Ann

Midfielders

Providence Khasiala, Lydia Akoth, Lorna Nyarinda, Fasila Adhiambo, Robby Maxmilla

Forwards

Elizabeth Mutukiza, Anna Arusi, Elizabeth Mideva, Rebecca Okwaro, Lucy Kwekwe, Purity Alukwe, Achieng Beverline