Pink lipstick is back in style

17 new shades have joined M.A.C’s family of its pink icons.

The hue once known as pretty and playful has gotten an edgy, grown-up update. With the new range of pink lippies called Re-Think Pink, M·A·C cosmetics has put a trendy lens on this enduring shade, reimagining the classic colour to expand its existing wardrobe of rosy lipsticks.

Re-Think Pink is an incredibly diverse collection of pink-hued lipsticks that offers a selection of textures and colours to express every mood. From glosses, mattes, and full-coverage finishes to transparent washes of colour, Re-Think Pink cements the brand’s authority on pink shades for all. A combination of M.A.C’s icons and future heroes, each lipstick marries artistry with individuality to deliver unparalleled tones, textures, finishes, payoff, and pigment.

There are no less than 17 supremely desirable shades within Re-Think Pink that reflect every personality. Check out the range below:

The Amplified Lipsticks

SPILL THE TEA | Warm pinky beige with yellow undertones

DO NOT DISTURB | Bright pink with yellow undertones

JUST CURIOUS | Pinky red

JUST WONDERING | Bright raspberry with yellow undertones

SO YOU | Mid-toned pink with blue undertones

LOVERS | Only Raspberry

DALLAS | Bright fuchsia

The Matte Lipsticks

COME OVER | Beige-pink

GET THE HINT? | Warm rose

RING THE ALARM | Milky pink-red

SWEET DEAL | Mid-toned beige-pink

KEEP DREAMING | Deep rose with blue undertones

FOREVER CURIOUS | Pinky red

Lustre Glass Sheer-Shine Lipsticks

CAN YOU TELL? | Beige-pink with subtle pearlescent particles

NO PHOTOS | Bright coral-pink

FRIENDA | Mid-toned coral

OH, GOODIE | Milky orange-coral