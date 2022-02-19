Pink lipstick is back in style

17 new shades have joined M.A.C’s family of its pink icons.
The hue once known as pretty and playful has gotten an edgy, grown-up update. With the new range of pink lippies called Re-Think Pink, M·A·C cosmetics has put a trendy lens on this enduring shade, reimagining the classic colour to expand its existing wardrobe of rosy lipsticks.
Re-Think Pink is an incredibly diverse collection of pink-hued lipsticks that offers a selection of textures and colours to express every mood. From glosses, mattes, and full-coverage finishes to transparent washes of colour, Re-Think Pink cements the brand’s authority on pink shades for all. A combination of M.A.C’s icons and future heroes, each lipstick marries artistry with individuality to deliver unparalleled tones, textures, finishes, payoff, and pigment.
There are no less than 17 supremely desirable shades within Re-Think Pink that reflect every personality. Check out the range below:
The Amplified Lipsticks
SPILL THE TEA | Warm pinky beige with yellow undertones
DO NOT DISTURB | Bright pink with yellow undertones
JUST CURIOUS | Pinky red
JUST WONDERING | Bright raspberry with yellow undertones
SO YOU | Mid-toned pink with blue undertones
LOVERS | Only Raspberry
DALLAS | Bright fuchsia
The Matte Lipsticks
COME OVER | Beige-pink
GET THE HINT? | Warm rose
RING THE ALARM | Milky pink-red
SWEET DEAL | Mid-toned beige-pink
KEEP DREAMING | Deep rose with blue undertones
FOREVER CURIOUS | Pinky red
Lustre Glass Sheer-Shine Lipsticks
CAN YOU TELL? | Beige-pink with subtle pearlescent particles
NO PHOTOS | Bright coral-pink
FRIENDA | Mid-toned coral
OH, GOODIE | Milky orange-coral