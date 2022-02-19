Pink lipstick is back in style

17 new shades have joined M.A.C’s family of its pink icons.

The hue once known as pretty and playful has gotten an edgy, grown-up update. With the new range of pink lippies called Re-Think Pink, M·A·C cosmetics has put a trendy lens on this enduring shade, reimagining the classic colour to expand its existing wardrobe of rosy lipsticks. 

Re-Think Pink is an incredibly diverse collection of pink-hued lipsticks that offers a selection of textures and colours to express every mood. From glosses, mattes, and full-coverage finishes to transparent washes of colour, Re-Think Pink cements the brand’s authority on pink shades for all. A combination of M.A.C’s icons and future heroes, each lipstick marries artistry with individuality to deliver unparalleled tones, textures, finishes, payoff, and pigment. 

There are no less than 17 supremely desirable shades within Re-Think Pink that reflect every personality. Check out the range below:

The Amplified Lipsticks

SPILL THE TEA | Warm pinky beige with yellow undertones 

DO NOT DISTURB | Bright pink with yellow undertones 

JUST CURIOUS | Pinky red 

JUST WONDERING | Bright raspberry with yellow undertones 

SO YOU | Mid-toned pink with blue undertones 

LOVERS | Only Raspberry 

DALLAS | Bright fuchsia 

 

The Matte Lipsticks

COME OVER | Beige-pink 

GET THE HINT? | Warm rose 

RING THE ALARM | Milky pink-red 

SWEET DEAL | Mid-toned beige-pink 

KEEP DREAMING | Deep rose with blue undertones 

FOREVER CURIOUS | Pinky red 

 

Lustre Glass Sheer-Shine Lipsticks 

CAN YOU TELL? | Beige-pink with subtle pearlescent particles

NO PHOTOS | Bright coral-pink 

FRIENDA | Mid-toned coral 

OH, GOODIE | Milky orange-coral 

  

