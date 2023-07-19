PIPPSA swimming extravaganza returns to Thika next weekend

Mpesa Foundation Academy will host the Private and International Preparatory Schools Sports Association (PIPSSA) Swimming Championships slated for this upcoming weekend; 22 July 2023.

The invitational championships, which are set to be conducted under the Kenya Aquatics Federation rules, will act as the last event for this term, and come a month after the last PIPSSA edition held at the Moi Educational Center in Nairobi.

In the aforementioned event, Kianda School emerged as the overall winners after scooping up 48 golds, 47 silvers and 38 bronze medals to finish ahead of Dashing Dolphins Swim Club and Strathmore School that came in second and third respectively with 112 and 79 medals respectively.

On Saturday however, over 25 schools will get the opportunity to bag various individual and team awards – with medals being awarded to the top three finalists, and certificates of participation being handed to all participants.

Some of the teams confirmed to be taking part in the championships include; St. Christopher’s Schools Nanyuki, Foresight Academy, Merishaw School, Kitengela International Main Campus, Teule School, Chantilly School, Liz Wanyoike School, Alliance Boys, Alliance Girls, Umoja Sharks, Falcon Heights, Next Gen, Condor Swim Club, Mugomoini Primary School among others.

The recommended age groups for the individuals and teams will be; 6 years and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15 years and over.

In addition, the championships will have no qualifying times and all events will be swum on a heat declared basis, with seeding done using times from the team database.

Meanwhile, over 15 Kenyan schools are expected to grace the 2023 Chipkizi Cup East African Soccer Tournament and Swimming Championships set to take place from 14-18 December 2023 at Braeburn School -Arusha.

The teams, which will be joined by others from Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi, Uganda, Cameroon and Congo, will see over 120 teams participate in the soccer tournament and swimming championship, all with the aim of exposing teams and children to new international events providing fun environments and travel.

The Chipkizi Cup is the largest youth sports tournament in East and Central Africa.