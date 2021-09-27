Pizza and Wine Festival scheduled for October

The event will feature performances from a few Kenyan artists.

The annual Pizza and Wine Festival is set for October 30th to 31st after having been postponed from August 7th. This year’s edition called the Kitenge Editon will be hosted at the Royal Gardenia Gardens on Kiambu road.

The aim of this year’s edition is ’to give fans, families, couples, urban young adults an opportunity to experience the best wine and pizza pairings, Kenyan made products and enjoy Africa’s celebrated music hits in a relaxed atmosphere. All this while celebrating the beauty and versatility of the African Kitenge fabric.’’

Nigeria Omah Lay is still scheduled to headline the event alongside Bensoul, Nviiri the storyteller, Nikita Kering’, Chris Kaiga and Kahush.

To buy tickets dial #309*.