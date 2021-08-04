Pizza & Wine festival is postponed

The Pizza & Wine festival had been slated for this weekend.

Yet another event has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The Pizza & Wine festival which was slated for this weekend has been put off. The latest announcement by the Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe on 30th July 2021, suspending all public gatherings and in person meetings is what has caused al events to be deferred until further notice.

Revelers were especially excited to see Afrobeats star Omah Lay as he was to be the headliner of the show. “We, Pizza and Wine Group, have taken the difficult decision to push forward the Pizza and Wine Festival – Kitenge Edition initially scheduled for 7th August 2021 to October 2021″, said the Pizza & Wine festival organisers. The decision to postpone the event was arrived at by all involved stakeholders including Omah Lay and his team, local authorities, and local artists.

The month of October has been given as the tentative date. Furthermore, the festival will now be a two-day event.