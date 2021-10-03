PL Players’ reluctance to get Covid-19 jab frustrates Klopp

by Maxwell Wasike

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not understand why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Premier League revealed this week only seven of the 20 clubs have squads where 50 per cent or more of the players are fully vaccinated.

Klopp said 99% per cent of Liverpool players have been vaccinated and he did not have to convince anyone to do so.

The German, 54, added he believed it was his personal responsibility to consider the lives of others.

“I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so for everyone else around me,” Klopp said.

League officials have now written directly to clubs offering a special “reward” to those who have the highest number of vaccinated players.

  

