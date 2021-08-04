PL players to continue taking a knee this season

Premier League players from all 20 clubs will continue to take a knee during the upcoming 2021-22 season to highlight their opposition to racism.

Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kick-off in games since June 2020 to show their support for the movement for racial equality.

The decision is “wholeheartedly supported” by the Premier League, with players and match officials wearing ‘No Room For Racism’ badges on their shirts.

All of us at @LUFC, as well as all other players in the premier league will continue to show our unity against racism by taking the knee this season. A reminder that there is no room for racism anywhere in society.https://t.co/y3OXdErI1B pic.twitter.com/AZqbe3jzur — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) August 4, 2021

England players were booed by sections of fans when taking the knee in pre-Euro 2020 friendlies but continued with the anti-racism gesture throughout their run to the final.l

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player to not take a knee before games last season, stating in his view the act is “degrading”.

Brentford, who open the new Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 13, stopped taking a knee before games last season because they felt the gesture no longer had the required impact.

The opening weekend of the Premier League season will be the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic that full crowds have been permitted inside stadiums.

The English Football League has also pledged its support to any player or staff member who wishes to take a knee before games this season.