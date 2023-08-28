PL trophy to visit Kenya for an exclusive viewing event

The Premier League Trophy is set to embark on a remarkable journey to Kenya, delighting football enthusiasts with an unforgettable viewing event.

The event scheduled to take place from 1st September to 2nd September 2023 promises to give fans an exclusive opportunity to witness the cherished Premier League Trophy, connecting them more closely with the League.

The highlight of the activity will be its grand showcase on Saturday, 2nd September 2023, at the Carnivore Grounds. Welcoming fans from 9:00AM, the venue will remain accessible to football enthusiasts until 4:00PM.

Adding to the day’s allure, iconic Nigerian footballer and former captain of the Super Eagles and Bolton Wanderers, Augustine Azuka ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha will be in attendance, elevating the event’s fervor for all present.

“The Premier League Trophy event in Kenya is a significant moment for football lovers in the region,” remarked Ed Savage, Castrol Kenya’s Country Manager.

Kenya draws massive and significant interest of the Premier League with majority of fans locally rooting for various teams ranging from title holders Manchester City, last season’s runners up Arsenal, 20 time PL champions Manchester United among others.