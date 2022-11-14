Place students you can adequately fund to universities, KUCCPS told

Universities want the number of students selected to join the institutions to be determined by the affordability of the government to finance their education needs.

The National Association of Private Universities in Kenya (NAPUK) said the current model of funding all students admitted to universities is unaffordable and unsustainable and needs to be reviewed.

NAPUK Secretary General Dr Vincent Gaitho, also the Pro-Chancellor of Mt Kenya University said if the government seeks to fund all students who join universities, they have to reduce the number of placements.

They said the University Funding Board budget should inform placement by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)

In their presentation to the Presidential Working Party (PWP) taskforce sitting at Chania High School in Kiambu, they said budgeting and placement should be informed by the cost of training for each student.

They argued the current financing model left a huge funding burden for sponsoring students as they are funded lowly compared to the cost of their academic programmes.

“The cost of training a student at a private university in a year is 157,000 but they are funded at Ksh 40,000 by the government. This leaves the universities with the burden of subsidizing government-sponsored students,” said Dr Gaitho.

“If the agenda is food security, resources should be directed to students doing food sector courses,” he added.

University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama, who is the chair of the task force in the central region, said some courses offered in universities are expensive to train and students pursuing them should be adequately funded.

He said Kenyan universities are recognized globally and need to be financially stable through adequate funding.

“We should admit students that the government can comfortably fund well. Having many students that the government cannot fund has created financial gaps between universities and students,” he said.

“The government will then decide to give some students grants; others get scholarships and the rest loans and bursaries based on assessment and students’ backgrounds and the course they are pursuing,” said Kiama.

Prof Gitau Kamau of Zetech and Salome Kinyanjui Presbyterian Universities want private universities to be supported financially given the role they play in easing access to higher education.