Places of worship to be used as Covid19 vaccination centres

The ministry of health has scaled up the fight against COVID-19 by authorizing places of worship to be as immunization centres in the next phase of mass vaccinations. Interfaith Religious Council of Kenya will partner with UNICEF in the campaign in a campaign dubbed Imani na Chanjo ya Covid-19 which seeks to use religious leaders as influential people to convince the faith communities take up the vaccines. This comes as the government races against time to beat the target of vaccinating 10 million Kenyans by the end of the year.

