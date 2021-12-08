Places of worship to be used as Covid19 vaccination centres

The ministry of health has scaled up the fight against COVID-19 by authorizing places of worship to be as immunization centres in the next phase of mass vaccinations. Interfaith Religious Council of Kenya will partner with UNICEF in the campaign in a campaign dubbed Imani na Chanjo ya Covid-19 which seeks to use religious leaders as influential people to convince the faith communities take up the vaccines. This comes as the government races against time to beat the target of vaccinating 10 million Kenyans by the end of the year.

  

Latest posts

Uhuru urges law enforcement officers to seek mental health support services

KBC Videos

Extra Mile: Irungu Nyakera on Youth Empowerment

KBC Videos

Abimbo Mining Tragedy: Three more miners rescued alive

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More