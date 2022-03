Places of Worship will now resume their full capacity with all elderly and the vulnerable encouraged to physically attend worship in new guidelines of the phased reopening of places of worship. The Interfaith Council for National Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic has further lifted limitations of attendants and timings in funerals and weddings, while, advising Kenyans to continue wearing masks while observing all measures of hygiene in places of worship. Purity Museo reports.

