Plan International Kenya launches strategic plan to support girls

Plan International Kenya has Thursday implemented a new five-year Country Strategy, whose goal is “ending teenage pregnancies and all forms of violence against adolescent girls and young women in Kenya”.

During launch, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Simon Chelugui noted that “over the last 39 years, Plan International Kenya has supplemented government efforts in mitigating many challenges affecting girls and young women in the country in particular, and by extension, to the larger Kenyan Community.”

Chelughui in addition noted that the Country Strategy (2021-2026) showed Plan International Kenya’s commitment to continue supporting the Kenyan government’s efforts.

The strategy identified four strategic pillars which include sexual and reproductive health and rights, prevention and response to all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination against girls and young women, protecting girls and young women in crisis and community-led climate change adaptation and youth-led and innovative partnerships’ solutions on job creation.

According to the CS, children form a critical segment of our population and based on 2019 population census they are approximately 52% of our population, meaning that their issues must be at the heart of every government and none governmental (NGO) Plans in our country.

However, from the Violence Against the Children 2019 survey report, data from the Department of Children’s Services and other reports, children continue to face various challenges which include increasing cases of Physical, Emotional and Sexual Abuse, Parental Neglect, Child Labour, Exploitation, and other forms of violations against their rights.

“We must therefore come together and address these abuses against children together as a society, both state and none state actors,” said the CS.

The Government has since enacted several legislations as well as developed various guidelines and standards to inform interventions to the challenges faced by children.

The various policies, statutes, standards of operations and guidelines are used by practitioners in the children sector in a bid to prevent and respond to Violence Against Children.