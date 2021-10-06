Plan to attend Pizza & Wine Festival? Get vaccinated

Pizza & Wine Festival, is setting the pace by ensuring all its attendees and staff are vaccinated.

The Pizza & Wine festival which is slated for later this month, is kicking off a vaccination drive for all event attendees and event staff. The event was supposed to take place in August but had to be postponed due to pandemic concerns. The vaccination campaign, (limited only as required by law) will be in full effect no later than Tuesday 15th Oct, 2021.

This is to allow all the ticket holders and event staff for our upcoming event on the 30th and 31st October are vaccinated.

Speaking about the drive, Jesse, Co-founder, Pizza & Wine Festival, said. “We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader in the events industry, it is up to us to take a stand on bringing back the industry to its former glory and pick up from where we left before Covid-19 struck.

Using the Pizza & Wine platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact. The message the organisation wants to send is simple and clear: ‘the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated.’ Jesse and his team are confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow their lead.

The vaccination exercise is free and no one will be required to pay . All the attendees have to register for vaccination via the MoH website portal.health.go.ke/register and show up at the vaccination centre on the selected dates.

To get vaccinated, sign up using this form: https://forms.gle/p7WrFTu9wkHB32FZ9

The vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one.

Pizza & Wine tickets can be bought by dialling *309#