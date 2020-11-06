Planned Kikuyu-Luo elders’ cultural event cancelled over Covid-19 fears

A cultural event organised by the Luo and Kikuyu elders scheduled for November 14th, 2020 in Nyeri county has been postponed over Covid-19 fears.

The decision, that was in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive suspending political rallies and other public gatherings, was arrived moments after elders from the two communities witnessed at least 200 youths from both Mount Kenya and the Lake Region interact in Kiambu as part of the build-up activities ahead of the Nyeri event.

Each of the youth groups met their respective elders for a day long mentorship workshop before converging to issue a joint communiqué on their readiness to promote peace amongst themselves, their communities and the rest of the country.

“We are well informed by our elders about the history between our communities from way back in the early sixties and never again will we allow any disharmony between the Kikuyus and the Luos,” said Fred Makajos.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Both the chairman of Kikuyu Elders Wachira Kiago and his Luo counterpart Ker Opiyo Otondi said the elders would continue with planning meetings and other intercultural interactions to ensure a seed of socioeconomic and political prosperity germinates between them for the benefit of the entire country.

“All was set for the big cultural event with more than 500 elders from Nyanza having already confirmed attendance and were to be escorted by the entire Nyanza political leadership led by Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” said Kikuyu Council of Elders Secretary General Rev. Peter Munga,